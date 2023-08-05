Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPX. CIBC lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Capital Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.18.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.18. 340,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$39.30 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 4.631753 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 102.65%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

