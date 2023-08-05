Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

