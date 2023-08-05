Capita (LON:CPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.82

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.65 ($0.29), with a volume of 42309638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.84 ($0.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 41.50 ($0.53).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.84. The company has a market cap of £372.98 million, a P/E ratio of 671.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.39, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

