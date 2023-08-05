Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$206.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$196.00 to C$206.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTC.A. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$205.00.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$178.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$139.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$177.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$172.55.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

