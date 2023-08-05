Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

