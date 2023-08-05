Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DT. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.23.

DT traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $47.26. 3,446,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,600,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

