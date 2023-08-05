Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.81 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.13-$0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $45.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $22.50 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.30.

NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 479,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,887. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $97,256.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

