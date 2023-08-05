Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.81 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.13-$0.25 EPS.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $45.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $22.50 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.30.
NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 479,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,887. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77.
In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $97,256.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
