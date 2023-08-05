Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Shares Up 0.8%

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.54). Approximately 52,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 131,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.53).

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2,108.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Calnex Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Calnex Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Calnex Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

In other news, insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan purchased 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £1,799.75 ($2,310.63). Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

