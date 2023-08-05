Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells $4,315,000.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Calix Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.29. 741,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,940. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 1.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calix
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.