Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells $4,315,000.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.29. 741,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,940. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Calix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Calix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

