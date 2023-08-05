Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NYSE BG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.70. 1,664,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,015. Bunge has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $116.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Bunge’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

