Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Truist Financial

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.65. 1,957,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,654. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after acquiring an additional 411,896 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

