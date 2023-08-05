BTS Chain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $95.28 Million (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded down 5% against the US dollar. BTS Chain has a total market cap of $95.28 million and $716.85 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

