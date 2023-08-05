Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $93.15.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

