Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $956.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, CEO Darryl J. Fess bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.