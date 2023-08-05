Brokerages Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT at $9.08

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.08.

EXFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $61,269,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $61,269,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,372,240 shares of company stock worth $63,481,485 in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Expensify by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Expensify by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 127,896 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Expensify has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

