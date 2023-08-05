Brokerages Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT at $17.29

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several research firms have commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 264.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVDL opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.43. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

