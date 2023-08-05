Brokerages Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) PT at $13.86

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

ARIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 920,918 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 832.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 584,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 521,670 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE:ARIS opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $671.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

