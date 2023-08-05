BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 2.6 %

BBIO stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.25. 1,498,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,575,976 shares of company stock valued at $53,564,424 over the last 90 days. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $7,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,752,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 580.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 377,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,080,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 256,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $3,649,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

