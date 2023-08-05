Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOOT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Boot Barn stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.05. The stock had a trading volume of 784,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

