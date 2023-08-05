Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Securities cut Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 2.0 %

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 105.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.