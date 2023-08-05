Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 23.7%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) shares fell 23.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 82,319,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,927% from the average session volume of 2,719,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 million, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.46.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

See Also

