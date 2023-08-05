Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMEA. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Biomea Fusion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $688.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75.

Insider Activity

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,780,750. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.