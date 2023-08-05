Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIO traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.00. The company had a trading volume of 493,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,728. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.33.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.