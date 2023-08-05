Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Down 1.1%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €32.24 ($35.43) and last traded at €32.40 ($35.60). 34,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.76 ($36.00).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €33.51 and its 200-day moving average is €35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

