Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGFV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,433. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $187.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $224.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 270.27%.

Insider Activity at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.