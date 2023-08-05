Berenberg Bank Increases HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 820

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($10.01) to GBX 820 ($10.53) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. CICC Research upgraded HSBC to an outperform rating and set a GBX 763.55 ($9.80) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 1,000 ($12.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.78) to GBX 900 ($11.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 776.69 ($9.97).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 636.40 ($8.17) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 619.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 600.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,953.49%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery acquired 31,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.70) per share, for a total transaction of £191,772 ($246,208.76). 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

