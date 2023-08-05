Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a sector perform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

GoDaddy stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.61.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,553 shares of company stock worth $1,620,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

