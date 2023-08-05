Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $220.34 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $220.34 million and $6.37 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.93 or 0.06292537 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00042560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,338,939 coins and its circulating supply is 5,581,918,939 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

