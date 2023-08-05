Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company updated its FY23 guidance to $12.10-12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.10-$12.32 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $697,398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 33.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after buying an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 368.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,118,000 after buying an additional 198,435 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.