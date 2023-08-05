Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Base Carbon from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Base Carbon Stock Performance

BCBNF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 131,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Base Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

Base Carbon Company Profile

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. The company was formerly known as 1287411 B.C. Ltd. and changed its name to Base Carbon Inc in February 2022.

