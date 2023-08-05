Barclays Upgrades Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after buying an additional 1,482,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.