Barclays Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $200.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $179.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ANET opened at $179.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $190.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.94.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,904,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

