Barclays Increases Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target to $23.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday.
Expro Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE XPRO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 589,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,370. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $550,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,293,226.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $550,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,370,000 shares of company stock worth $41,427,650 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,322,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expro Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,962,000 after buying an additional 394,249 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expro Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,786,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,099,000 after buying an additional 551,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Expro Group Company Profile
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
