Barclays Increases Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target to $23.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPRO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 589,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,370. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Insider Activity

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $339.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.34 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expro Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $550,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,293,226.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $550,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,370,000 shares of company stock worth $41,427,650 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,322,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expro Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,962,000 after buying an additional 394,249 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expro Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,786,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,099,000 after buying an additional 551,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

