Barclays Boosts Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 275

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.53) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 293 ($3.76) to GBX 297 ($3.81) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 275 ($3.53) to GBX 270 ($3.47) in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Man Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 296 ($3.80) in a research note on Wednesday.

Man Group Price Performance

MNGPF stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Man Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

