Barclays Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $133.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.04.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

