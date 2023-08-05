Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BZUN. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Baozun Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BZUN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. 300,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,374. The firm has a market cap of $281.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $274.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 66.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 45.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 482,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 150,965 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 106.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 63,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

