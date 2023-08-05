Bank of America Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $60.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.42.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Insider Activity

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

