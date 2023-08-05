Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAND. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Bandwidth Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of BAND traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 491,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 582,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 347.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 492,996 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $6,734,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 120,484.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 433,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

