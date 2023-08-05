B. Riley Raises American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $42.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,256 over the last ninety days. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

