Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.40-$1.45 EPS.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,198. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

