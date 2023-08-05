Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.40-$1.45 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.24.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 33.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.