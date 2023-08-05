Avalanche One Day Trading Volume Tops $97.72 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $12.34 or 0.00042497 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $97.72 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,049,467 coins and its circulating supply is 346,330,017 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

