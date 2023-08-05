Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.89

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 59575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.
Augusta Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.32.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.
Further Reading
