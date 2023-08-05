ATB Capital Raises Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$4.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATH. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of ATH opened at C$3.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$1.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.02.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$290.74 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 55.17%. Analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.2481654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

