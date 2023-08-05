Astrafer (ASTRAFER) One Day Volume Hits $24,943.76

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a market cap of $84.65 million and approximately $24,943.76 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Astrafer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.54155819 USD and is down -6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $63,502.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astrafer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astrafer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astrafer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astrafer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.