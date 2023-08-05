Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,524 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $37,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 225,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $361,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 109,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 23,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

