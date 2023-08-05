Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,618 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $47,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,613 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,182,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,946,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,318,000 after buying an additional 941,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

