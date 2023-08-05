Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,562 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of OGE Energy worth $51,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in OGE Energy by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

OGE stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

