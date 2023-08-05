Assetmark Inc. Acquires 10,549 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.37% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $42,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

