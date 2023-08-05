Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASMB opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assembly Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

In other Assembly Biosciences news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 25,972 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $27,010.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,160 shares in the company, valued at $175,926.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,651 shares of company stock worth $35,022. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.